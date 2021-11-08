Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The company has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.