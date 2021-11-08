UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,487 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ryanair worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $13,878,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 240.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 314,025 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 6.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ryanair by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 14.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 281,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.48.

RYAAY stock opened at $123.86 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $86.91 and a 1 year high of $124.54. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

