UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $14.89 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Five Below worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $210.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.21 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.82.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

