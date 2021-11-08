UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $16.40 Million Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,392 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the second quarter worth $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Astec Industries stock opened at $64.81 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

