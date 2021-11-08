UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $16.89 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $16,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after acquiring an additional 385,427 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEB opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.