UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $18.01 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,703 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of Tenable worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $55.70 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

