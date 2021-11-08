UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $15,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after acquiring an additional 678,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,999,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE LEG opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.