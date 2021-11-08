UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 76,338 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,338 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Unum Group by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 686,867 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 666,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Unum Group by 642.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 608,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

