UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $17,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hubbell by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Hubbell by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,210,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,587,000 after buying an additional 112,951 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB stock opened at $205.67 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

