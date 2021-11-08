UBS Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €22.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.65 ($23.12).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ETR PSM opened at €15.08 ($17.74) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €11.01 ($12.95) and a one year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.