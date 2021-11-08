UBS Group Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$63.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by UBS Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.42.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$63.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.23. The company has a market cap of C$57.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.68. BCE has a 12 month low of C$52.52 and a 12 month high of C$67.08.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

