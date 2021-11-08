UMA Price Tops $14.95 on Top Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for $14.95 or 0.00022966 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $952.59 million and $435.35 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMA has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00238112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00099489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011644 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,142,118 coins and its circulating supply is 63,709,467 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.