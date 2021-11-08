Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,838 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.67% of Union Bankshares worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 4,066.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $217,000. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UNB stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.