United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for United Fire Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $248.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $22.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,515.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

