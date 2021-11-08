United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.88.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,208,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $208.22 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.80. The company has a market capitalization of $181.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.