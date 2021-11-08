United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 332,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 27.3% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $69,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

UPS stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.45. 44,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.20 and its 200-day moving average is $200.80. The company has a market cap of $180.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.