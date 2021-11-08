United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $619,498.02 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $619,498.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,052. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $216.90.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
