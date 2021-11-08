United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $619,498.02 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $619,498.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,052. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 175,567 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

