Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Lowered to $240.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $174.35 on Friday. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $163.30 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.81 and a 200-day moving average of $204.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

