Univest Sec Initiates Coverage on Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALZN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

