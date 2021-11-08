Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of UPLD opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.24. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 122.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

