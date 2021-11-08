Upstart (UPST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Upstart has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.300-$0.340 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST stock opened at $331.56 on Monday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.16 and its 200-day moving average is $196.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.64.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,346,462 shares of company stock worth $536,739,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.