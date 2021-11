UTU Protocol Price Hits $0.0337 on Major Exchanges (UTU)

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $114,721.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UTU Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.63 or 0.00235812 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00096731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About UTU Protocol

UTU Protocol is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com . UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

UTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using US dollars.

