Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $46.05

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.05, but opened at $41.99. Valneva shares last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 1,935 shares.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VALN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.