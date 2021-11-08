Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $46.05

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.05, but opened at $41.99. Valneva shares last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 1,935 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VALN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

