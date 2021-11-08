Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,725,044 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,501,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $35,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZOM. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zomedica by 899.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZOM opened at $0.53 on Monday. Zomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $517.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

