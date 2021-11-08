Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 291,088 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of The Duckhorn Portfolio worth $34,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,377,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $24,703,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,910,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $10,869,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 611,628 shares during the period. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,590,381 shares of company stock worth $227,783,487 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 43.00. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

