Vanguard Group Inc. Has $36.87 Million Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $36,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $115.87 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $82.35 and a one year high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.66.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

