Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 491,850 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cara Therapeutics worth $39,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

CARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $896.11 million, a PE ratio of 111.82 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $28,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,028 shares of company stock worth $569,148. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.