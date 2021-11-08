Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,983,927 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,983,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.83% of Weatherford International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $1,339,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.52. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

