Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 59,483 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,738,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of NeoPhotonics worth $38,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 685,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 255.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 191,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NPTN. B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

NPTN stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $829.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

