Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,465,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.98% of Univest Financial worth $38,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Univest Financial by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a market cap of $899.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $30.91.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UVSP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.