Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

VCSH traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,979. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.58 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

