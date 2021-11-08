VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,954. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN opened at $232.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.06 and a 200-day moving average of $219.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.