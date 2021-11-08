Veritas Investment Research Lowers Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) to Reduce

Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.21.

TSE SLF opened at C$70.71 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$54.71 and a 52 week high of C$71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

