Veritas Investment Research Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) to Reduce

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.47.

Shares of TSE TRP traded down C$1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting C$62.74. 1,792,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,076. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$51.10 and a 1 year high of C$68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.06.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown bought 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,501.50. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,465 shares of company stock valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

