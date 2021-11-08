Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Hits New 1-Year High at $159.04

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $159.04 and last traded at $158.94, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.74.

VRTV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritiv by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Veritiv by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.