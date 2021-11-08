Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,485,000 after acquiring an additional 94,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 67,319 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 10.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,253,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 122,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 161.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERI opened at $31.60 on Monday. Veritone has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

