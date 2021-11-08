Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ remained flat at $$52.24 during trading on Monday. 181,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,656,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,035,016 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

