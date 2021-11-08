Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,611 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Verra Mobility worth $20,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,488,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,249,000 after buying an additional 244,779 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 124.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300,900 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,433,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 78.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.42. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,397,500 shares of company stock worth $137,375,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.