Vertex Energy (VTNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. On average, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $4.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $289.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 6,770.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.