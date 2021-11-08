Vertex Energy (VTNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. On average, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $4.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $289.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
About Vertex Energy
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
