VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after buying an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 745.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,803,000 after buying an additional 5,252,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after buying an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,255,000.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

