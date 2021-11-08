Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $510.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 61,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.