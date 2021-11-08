VIMworld Hits 1-Day Volume of $200,987.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $35.94 million and $200,987.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00080871 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

