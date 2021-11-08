Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $25.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

