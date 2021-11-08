Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,002,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196,327 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 467,295 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,897,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 667,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

