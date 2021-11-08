Virgil E. Wenger Sells 418 Shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Stock

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $21,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PW traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.35. 23,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 36.35 and a current ratio of 36.35. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $187.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.12.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 59.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PW. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Power REIT by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

