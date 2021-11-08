Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.74. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,064 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,025 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,324,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 549,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,943. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.