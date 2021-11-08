Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 31.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, Director James S. Macleod bought 19,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

