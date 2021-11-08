Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 19th

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.13% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

