Visa Inc. (V) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Visa has raised its dividend by 76.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Visa has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Visa to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $216.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.55 and a 200 day moving average of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $422.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Visa stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.14% of Visa worth $9,752,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.