Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Director Sells $238,760.00 in Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.15. 328,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,792. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 124.84 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.97.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Bank of America cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Visteon by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

